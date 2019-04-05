|
Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Golden, 76, beloved husband of Barbara Hutcheson Golden, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Storey Chapel at First Baptist Church of Augusta with Rev. Jim Walls officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Golden was a hard-working man who cherished his family. He always looked forward to the Masters Tournament every year. Mr. Golden will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Golden is survived by his daughter, Ashley Golden Boyd (Mark); his grandchildren, Avery Caroline Boyd and Grayson Mark Boyd; his siblings, Mark Golden (Robin) and Ann Bailey; and by his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Buddy Golden, Donna Turner, and Elaine Brown.
