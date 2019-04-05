Home

Platt's Funeral Home
Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Golden

Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Golden Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Golden, 76, beloved husband of Barbara Hutcheson Golden, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Storey Chapel at First Baptist Church of Augusta with Rev. Jim Walls officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.

Mr. Golden was a hard-working man who cherished his family. He always looked forward to the Masters Tournament every year. Mr. Golden will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Golden is survived by his daughter, Ashley Golden Boyd (Mark); his grandchildren, Avery Caroline Boyd and Grayson Mark Boyd; his siblings, Mark Golden (Robin) and Ann Bailey; and by his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Buddy Golden, Donna Turner, and Elaine Brown.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
