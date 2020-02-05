|
Ronald York
Augusta, GA—Ronald H. York, 73, passed away peacefully in his home on February 4, 2020, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Undaunted in spirit, he was surrounded at the time of his passing by the cherished family he so loved, supported, and enjoyed throughout his life. Born September 10, 1946 in Spokane, WA, Ron was the fifth of six children and a 1968 graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree, and that experience formed the foundation upon which he cultivated a life forged of strong, lasting friendships, kindness, generosity, and goodwill.
Augusta became home to Ron in 1976 after being stationed at Fort Gordon and serving time in Germany as a member of the US Army Signal Corps. Here, he met his loving wife, Melrose Perrin York, and spent forty years as a financial analyst with both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. Even during some of the country's worst financial crises, Ron's calming, resolute perspective allowed his friends and clients to stay the course. A long-time member of West Lake Country Club, Ron was a frequent and avid golfer. He loved to travel, experience new places, and had a fond appreciation for different cultures. He deeply loved his extended family at Trinity on the Hill UMC.
Ron was a tremendous friend to many, and his quick wit often provided timely comic relief when it was most needed. All who knew him count themselves among those whose lives were profoundly altered for the better by his influence. Of all his accomplishments, daughter Katie and son Paul were his greatest. He leaves behind a strong family filled with a kind nature born of his example, rich in memories that will serve as his legacy for generations to come.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his son, Paul (Meredith), and two much-loved grandchildren, Keaton and Kylie, who will forever remember him as their beloved "Papa G." He is also survived by four siblings: Denny York (Cathy), Lori Ramsdell (Greg), and Marilyn Schafer of Spokane, WA, and Pam York (Jim) of Moscow, ID. He was preceded in death by his daughter Katie, whom he treasured and adored beyond measure, as well as his parents, Dorothy and Herman, and his brother Michael David.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church located at 1330 Monte Santo Ave. in Augusta. The family will receive visitors beforehand, beginning at 12:30, in The Gathering area of the church. Pallbearers will be Bob Evans, Charlie Parker, Joe Pollock, Mike Reese, Harry Revell, and Jimmy Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be the participants from the "Dog Fight" held each Wednesday at West Lake Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Kathryn M. York Adapted Aquatics Center via the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta at 1058 Claussen Road or to Trinity on the Hill UMC.
