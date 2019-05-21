|
|
Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Young, 71, husband of Mrs. Susan Napier Young, of Clearwater, SC, who entered into rest May 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church. Bishop Phillip Napier and Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019