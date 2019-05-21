Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Ronald "Ronnie" Young


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald "Ronnie" Young Obituary
Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Young, 71, husband of Mrs. Susan Napier Young, of Clearwater, SC, who entered into rest May 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church. Bishop Phillip Napier and Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

For complete obituary details visit www.PoseyCares.com

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019
