Ronnie Carland
Augusta, GA—Ronnie Eugene Carland, 67, entered into rested Saturday, March 21st, 2020, he was the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Carland.
He is survived by his daughter: Krystal Shae Carland Nichols (Thomas) and her mother Paula Simanski; his wife: Linda Rowe and her sons and daughter's-in-law; brother: Charles Carland (Sarah); niece: Sherrieann Carland; sisters-in-law: Carol Throne, Delores Sumrall; very special cousins: Barbara and Lynn Holloway, Mark Carland, Kathy Wilson. Ronnie was affectionately called "papa" by Linda's grandchildren and great grandchildren; he loved them dearly as well as his four legged companions: Snowball and Jackson.
He attended church at Bible Fellowship where he wore many hats. He brought many smiles to the elderly where he drove the church bus. He worked at Kendall "Cardinal Health" for 44 years. He is going to be truly missed by many of his family and friends since he touched many people lives. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and enjoyed going to auctions. He was very loving and was a dedicated father.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with Rev. Randy and Mary Byrd at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Rd., Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020