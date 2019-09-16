|
Ronnie E. Mills
Graniteville , SC—A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Ronnie E. Mills, 74, of Graniteville, SC, who entered into rest on Sunday, husband of Nancy T. Mills, will be held on Friday at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Graniteville, SC. The family will greet friends on Friday beginning at 2 o'clock at the funeral home. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
