Ronnie Frank Styles
1951 - 2020
Mr. Ronnie Frank Styles
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Ronnie Frank Styles, age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the University Hospital in Augusta, GA. He was a native and resident of Augusta, GA. The funeral service and interment for Mr. Styles will be held privately. Relatives and friends may view the body on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors: a daughter, Shelia Renee Styles of Martinez, GA; one grandson, Darius Jacques Justin Styles of Martinez, GA; two brothers, Benson Floyd (Johnnie Mae) Styles of Hephzibah, GA and Willie Allen Styles of Augusta, GA; one sister, Deloris J. Lambright of Augusta, GA; a loving friend, Mildred Styles; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/07/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
