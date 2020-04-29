|
Ronnie Prather
Augusta, GA—Ronnie Prather, 76, entered into rest Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Eugene Smith officiating.
Mr. Prather, son of the late Louise Caraway Prather and Duluth Prather, was self-employed as a lumber broker. He was a native of Augusta and attended Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheronda "Cheri" Grossman (Jeff), of Augusta, and Alisha Prather, of San Clemente, CA; his brother, Tommy Prather (Michele), of Hephzibah; his grandsons, Justin Benson, of Augusta, and Jackson Prather, of CA; and many nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3045 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, GA 30906; or to New Holt Baptist Church, 210 Verdery St, Harlem, GA 30814.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020