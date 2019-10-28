Home

Ronnie Rountree Obituary
Ronnie Rountree
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Ronnie Rountree, 69, who entered into rest October 28, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Bethel United Methodist Church. Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.
Mr. Rountree was a lifelong resident of Jackson and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was retired from the Savannah River Site with 22 years of service. Mr. Rountree was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing. He will be fondly remembered for the joy he took in the time spent with family and friends. Mr. Rountree was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Jean Rountree; a sister, Frances Arnold; and a nephew Joey Croft.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Carolyn Rountree; a son, Charles (Jane) Wray, North Augusta, SC; two grandchildren, Jackson Wray, Elizabeth Pearson; a stepson, Lee Greene; and a close friend, Don Cooper.
Pallbearers will be Don Cooper, Melvin Weathersby, Jay Jarrett, James Bennett, Sean Davis and Lee Greene.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Augusta Gardens Senior Living and Memory Care for their compassion and service.
Memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, Georgia 30809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
