Mr. Ronnie S. Striggles, Sr., entered into rest Monday, May 20, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The Historic Springfield Baptist Church, 114 12th Street, Augusta, Ga with Reverend Hardy S. Bennings, III, pastor-officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. *No food at the home, please.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 25, 2019