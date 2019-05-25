Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Lying in State
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Historic Springfield Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
The Historic Springfield Baptist Church
114 12th Street
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Striggles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie S. Striggles Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronnie S. Striggles Sr. Obituary
Mr. Ronnie S. Striggles, Sr., entered into rest Monday, May 20, 2019 at University Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The Historic Springfield Baptist Church, 114 12th Street, Augusta, Ga with Reverend Hardy S. Bennings, III, pastor-officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. *No food at the home, please.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now