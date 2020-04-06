Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Platt's Funeral Home (service may be viewed at, www.facebook.com/PlattsFuneralHome)
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronny VanArsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronny VanArsdale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronny VanArsdale Obituary
Ronny Van Arsdale
Grovetown, GA—Ronald "Ronny" Van Arsdale, age 55 entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Ronny was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Ronald Van Arsdale and Pauline Goad Van Arsdale. He loved fast Fords and dirt bikes, but more importantly loved to make people laugh with his goofy sense of humor. He was employed with Columbia County Water Utility for nearly 30 years.
Ronny is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Michelle Van Arsdale of Grovetown; two children, Hailey Van Arsdale of Appling and LCpl Brandon Van Arsdale USMC of Cherry Point, North Carolina; one sister, Veronica Materna (Mike) of Martinez; one niece, Laura Materna of Martinez; and his father-in-law, James Key of Evans.
Please contact the family for visitation information.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Platt's Belair Road. The service may be viewed at, www.facebook.com/PlattsFuneralHome. Interment will be private at Pineview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in North Augusta.
The family asks that memorials may be directed to the Cecil Herrin Men's Cancer Endowment Fund at Georgia Cancer Center, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912.
Please send online condolences at, www.PlattsFuneralHome.com
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/07/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -