Ronny Van Arsdale
Grovetown, GA—Ronald "Ronny" Van Arsdale, age 55 entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Ronny was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Ronald Van Arsdale and Pauline Goad Van Arsdale. He loved fast Fords and dirt bikes, but more importantly loved to make people laugh with his goofy sense of humor. He was employed with Columbia County Water Utility for nearly 30 years.
Ronny is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Michelle Van Arsdale of Grovetown; two children, Hailey Van Arsdale of Appling and LCpl Brandon Van Arsdale USMC of Cherry Point, North Carolina; one sister, Veronica Materna (Mike) of Martinez; one niece, Laura Materna of Martinez; and his father-in-law, James Key of Evans.
Please contact the family for visitation information.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Platt's Belair Road. The service may be viewed at, www.facebook.com/PlattsFuneralHome. Interment will be private at Pineview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in North Augusta.
The family asks that memorials may be directed to the Cecil Herrin Men's Cancer Endowment Fund at Georgia Cancer Center, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/07/2020
