A Memorial Mass for Mrs. Rony "Dea Dea" Baker, 54, who entered into rest April 19, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning, May 4, 2019, at 11 o'clock in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Reverend J. Renaud West officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Mrs. Baker was a native of Brookston, MN, having made North Augusta her home for the past 24 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and for the past four years was employed with CVS Pharmacy, most recently serving as a pharmacy technician. Prior to her employment with CVS, she was self-employed for many years. Mrs. Baker was a supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous and proudly carried her own sobriety medallion for 29 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Patricia Lanhart; two sisters, Joy Pagona and Shelly Blaylock.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Donald O. Baker, Jr.; a son, Dylan Patrick Lanhart; a daughter, Juanita Faith Baker; a brother, Jack (Tina) Lanhart; two sisters, Kay Johnson and Lyn Budisalovich.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, 1298 1/2 Broad Street, Augusta, Ga 30901.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday evening, May 3, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is assisting the family with arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019