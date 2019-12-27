|
Mr. Roosevelt Brown
Augusta, GA—Mr. Roosevelt Brown entered into rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Roosevelt is survived by two brothers, Mr. Ralph (Pauline) Brown and Mr. James Brown (both of Augusta) and four sisters, Ms. Juanita Cannady (Richmond, CA), Ms. Freddie M. Bennett (Augusta), Mrs. Gloria (Dennis) Lewis (Augusta), and Ms. Kathryn Brown (Augusta). He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Boulevard, Reverend Dr. Charles E. Goodman, Jr., pastor. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019