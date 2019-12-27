Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
1223 Laney Walker Boulevard
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
1223 Laney Walker Boulevard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roosevelt Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roosevelt Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roosevelt Brown Obituary
Mr. Roosevelt Brown
Augusta, GA—Mr. Roosevelt Brown entered into rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Roosevelt is survived by two brothers, Mr. Ralph (Pauline) Brown and Mr. James Brown (both of Augusta) and four sisters, Ms. Juanita Cannady (Richmond, CA), Ms. Freddie M. Bennett (Augusta), Mrs. Gloria (Dennis) Lewis (Augusta), and Ms. Kathryn Brown (Augusta). He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Boulevard, Reverend Dr. Charles E. Goodman, Jr., pastor. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roosevelt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -