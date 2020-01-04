|
Evans, GA—Roosevelt J. "R.J." Stallings, MD, FACS a/k/a "Doc", 70, passed away at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital, Downtown on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Dr. Stallings is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jawannia "Jo" Stallings; his four (4) children, Howard Stallings, Jarmaur (Starla) Stallings, Sincerai "Cece" (Jorge) Stallings-Castillo, and Hassan Stallings; his grandchildren, Leilani Stallings, Kailana Stallings, and Aryana Castillo; his sister, Jackie Stallings Evans, Alpharetta, GA; his nephew, Jamaal Evans New York, and numerous cousins and close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary A. Stallings, father, Rev. Roosevelt Walter "Theodore" Stallings, and mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Bessie" Miles. Dr. Stallings was born on March 30, 1949 to Mary and Roosevelt Walter "Theodore" Stallings. He joined the U.S. Army in 1976 and graduated from the University of South Carolina as the first Black American to graduate from the university with a degree in Pharmacy. He then attended and graduated from medical school at the University of Florida. During his time in the Army, Dr. Stallings completed a Burn Surgery Fellowship at Fort Sam Houston under Dr. McManus and a Surgical Oncology Fellowship at the University of Minnesota, becoming one of the first Black Surgical Oncologists in the world. He was also awarded a National Defense Service Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, and Army Service Ribbon. He worked with fellow military surgeons to develop surgical mesh, biodegradable skin graft, and contribute to various medical books on surgical procedures. He also met and married the love of his life, Jawannia "Jo" Stallings in the Army. After being stationed at Fort Gordon, Augusta, GA in 1985, Dr. Stallings served as Chief of Surgical Oncology at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, until his honorable discharge following his service in Desert Storm in 1991. In private practice, Dr. Stallings helped establish Doctor's Hospital's Cancer Center and was the Surgical Oncology Chair, until he was forced to step down due to complications from multiple myeloma. He carried out his life's work and calling in service to the Lord by caring for and ministering to his many beloved patients, and teaching medical students on surgical rotation, until he officially retired in 2019. Above and beyond his medical accomplishments, Dr. Stallings always said that his greatest accomplishment was his family. He loved his family and encouraged them to do what they love. His children will always remember him as a loving and proud father, who reminded them that they could accomplish anything they set their mind to, as long as they were willing to put in the work. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Beulah Grove Baptist Church, 1434 Poplar Street, Augusta, GA 30901. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Stallings' life. Condolences, flowers, etc. can be sent to ATTN: Jawannia H. Stallings, c/o Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815 or www.wmsfh.net.
