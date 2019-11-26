|
Roosevelt Slaughter
Augusta, GA—Mr. Roosevelt Slaughter entered into rest on Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Andre Clanton officiating. Interment will be Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Slaughter was a veteran on the Korean War. Survivors are wife, Charlie M. Kelly-Slaughter; son, Carlos (Marion) Slaughter; step-daughter, Sandra Greene; step-son, Rodney Jason Sr.; sisters Dorothy Bibbs, Henrietta Slaughter; brother, Herbert (Margret) Slaughter; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
