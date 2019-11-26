Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Roosevelt Slaughter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roosevelt Slaughter


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roosevelt Slaughter Obituary
Roosevelt Slaughter
Augusta, GA—Mr. Roosevelt Slaughter entered into rest on Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Andre Clanton officiating. Interment will be Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Slaughter was a veteran on the Korean War. Survivors are wife, Charlie M. Kelly-Slaughter; son, Carlos (Marion) Slaughter; step-daughter, Sandra Greene; step-son, Rodney Jason Sr.; sisters Dorothy Bibbs, Henrietta Slaughter; brother, Herbert (Margret) Slaughter; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/28/2019 11/29/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roosevelt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -