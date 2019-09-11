|
Mr. Rory Tracy Knox
Winder, GA—Mr. Rory Tracy Knox, of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, entered into rest September 9, 2019 at Northeast Medical Center/Barrow. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday,September 13, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Fawn McKnight officiating. Interment will be in Willow Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Knox, a native of Edgefield County was a 1978 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He was employed as a machine operator for Ricoh.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Knox, two sons, Jonathan Knox, Sean Knox; stepson,Tito Mingle; his mother, Catherine (Esau) Butler; a brother, Rev. Robert (Machela) Knox; three grandchildren, Justin, Jailin and Aaliyah; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his mother, 405 Timmerman Street, Edgefield, SC or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900..
