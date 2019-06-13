Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Rosa Edwards Obituary
Ms. Rosa R. Edwards entered into rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her son, Matthew Howard; sisters, Mary A. Hawes, Jernel Flono, Lillie Glover, Caretha Lockhart, Earlene Marshall, Loretta Green, Audrey Williams, Margaret Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home Inc. , 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019
