Rosa J. Holloway Cofer

Rosa J. Holloway Cofer Obituary
Mrs. Rosa J. Holloway Cofer
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Rosa J.Holloway Cofer, of Liberty Hill Road, entered into rest February 13, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the Holloway Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Cofer, a native of Aiken County was a retiree of Aiken Area Council On Aging. She was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Lenard (Mary) Cofer, Kirk (Sara) Cofer and Timothy Cofer; three daughters, Rosalyn Yarbrough, Brenda Cofer and Gwendolyn (Calvin) Patterson; a sister, Bessie English; 20 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 614 West Avenue North Augusta SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 18, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
