G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry
Rosa L. Thomas Obituary
Mrs. Rosa L. Thomas
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Rosa L. Jones Thomas entered into enternal rest on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, where the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson is pastor and Evangelist Delores Hankerson will be presiding. Interment will be in Hammond Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Thomas was a 1961 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. She was a retiree of the State of New York and Westinghouse (SRNS). She was also active in her community as a member of various church, civic, and political committees and organizations.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two brothers, Robert (Patsy) Jones and Otis (Carolyn) Jones; one sister, Shirley (Eddie) Wills; one granddaughter, Shaquita Sloans; also a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other family and friends.
The family will be accepting visitors at 186 Hampton Wills Drive, North Augusta, SC or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov 6 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
