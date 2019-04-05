Home

Rosa Lee Adams

Rosa Lee Adams Obituary
Mrs. Rosa Lee Henderson Adams, entered into rest April 3, 2019 at NHC North Augusta. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Edgefield with Bro. George Byrd officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Adams, a native of Edgefield County was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include three daughters, Carnella (Jerome) Geathers, Felicia Adams (Eddie L. Wright, Jr.) and Kathlean (Freddie) Stone; two sisters, Beatrice Louis and Kate Tillman; daughter-in-law, Robbie Ruth Adams; uncle, Wallace Jones; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Kathlean (Freddie) Stone, 3366 Hwy. 19, Trenton, SC.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
