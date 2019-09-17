|
Rosa Lee D'Antignac
Augusta, GA—Ms. Rosa Lee D'Antignac entered into rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park with Rev. Tony Walker officiating. Survivors are her children, Tara D'Antignac, Deborah(Alexander Sr.)Mormant, Enrinco(Monek)D'Antignac, Jaikeliya D'Antignac, Torian D'Antignac, and Michael Hawkins Jr.; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sisters Sara Lee King, Delores Jones, brothers, Ernest(Barbara Ann)D'Antignac, Nathaniel Jones Jr. and host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019