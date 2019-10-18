|
Rosa Lee Perry
Appling, Georgia—Celebration of life services for Ms. Rosa Perry, 88, Appling, Ga. will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church, Appling with Rev. Dr. Byron Knapper, pastor,presider and Rev. Roscoe Perry, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. Funeral procession will leave 5983 Rosemont Road,Appling at 10:35 am.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 18, 2019
