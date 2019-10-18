Home

Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
5983 Rosemont Road
Appling, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church
Appling, GA
Rosa Lee Perry
Appling, Georgia—Celebration of life services for Ms. Rosa Perry, 88, Appling, Ga. will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Canaan of Galilee Baptist Church, Appling with Rev. Dr. Byron Knapper, pastor,presider and Rev. Roscoe Perry, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. Funeral procession will leave 5983 Rosemont Road,Appling at 10:35 am.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 18, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
