G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Rosa Mae Holloway

Rosa Mae Holloway Obituary
Mrs. Rosa Mae Mitchell Holloway, of Powerhouse Road, entered into rest June 22, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment in the Holloway Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Holloway, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Ralph Holloway; six daughters, Annie Mae Walker, Janet (George) Bagley, Delores Hay, Tatia A. Holloway, Shelly Holloway and Pamela Holloway; a brother, Frank Holloway; 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 25, 2019
