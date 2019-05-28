The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Rosa Mae Ward

Rosa Mae Ward Obituary
Entered into rest Saturday, May 4, 2019, Mrs. Rosa Mae Ward, 81, loving wife of Clifford W. Ward, Sr.

Mrs. Ward was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a reclaim operator with Kimberly- Clark.

Family members, in addition to her husband, include her son: Clifford W. Ward, Jr. (Kathy); daughter: Susan Smith; grandchildren: Rosemary Gilman (Donald), Jonathan Smith (Tammie), and Stephanie Lynne Mateer; great grandchildren: Eric Gilman, Brittany Gilman, Morgan Smith, and Walker Smith; and brothers: Roy Lee Stringfield (Beth) and David Stringfield. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Smith, Jr., and brothers, Joe Stringfield and Howard Stringfield, and sisters, Ann Elrod, Berta Kersey and Mary Corley.

A graveside service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Sutphin officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2019
