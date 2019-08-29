Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
502 Croft Mill Road
Aiken, SC
Graniteville, South Carolina—Mrs. Rosa Bell McKie,81, of 163 Breezy Hill Rd, entered into rest August 27, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 502 Croft Mill Road, Aiken with Bro. Tim Mallard officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, Burnettown. The family will assemble at her residence at 1pm. Survivors include two daughters, Lynette (Brian) Burgess & Lisa McKie; one son, Lyndon "Raco" Mckie; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Family and friends may call her residence. or the funeral home today after 1pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
