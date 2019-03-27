|
Mrs. Rosa Nelson "Girl" Freeman, of Dew Drop Inn Road, entered into rest March 24, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church of which the Rev. Russell Brisco pastor and the Rev. Winston Oliphant eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Freeman, a native of McCormick County attended McCormick High School. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Craig Freeman and Dan (Anna) Nelson; three daughters, Brenda (Thelmond) Houston, Rosa (Ronnie) Adams and Annette (Larry) Williams; two special nieces, Deloris Nelson and Carrie Truman; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends; Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019