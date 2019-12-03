|
Rosalyn Elaine Conyers
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Rosalyn Dandy Conyers, the wife of the late John H. Conyers, entered into rest Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home.
Rosalyn is survived by her children,Tiffany Prescott, Brandon Conyers and Ryan Conyers.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday December 5, 2019 at Jenkins Memorial CME Church, 4218 Windsor Spring Road. Reverend Doctor Timothy R. Green Jr., officiating. Internment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Conyers may be viewed Wednesday, December 4th from 6-8 pm at Kinsey & Walton Fneral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, 706-231-1093
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/4/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019