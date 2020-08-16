Rosanna Edge
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Rosanna Edge, 69, entered into rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Mrs. Edge adored her family and her passion was taking care of them. She loved animals, going shopping, and talking to her friends and family on the phone. She is known for her extraordinary cooking, especially her pickles.
Mrs. Edge is preceded in death by her parents, William Jones Sr. and Annie Corinne Jones; and brother, John Rima Jones.
Survivors include her loving spouse, Thomas Edge; children Heather Elliott (Keith) and Nancy Edge; siblings, Bill Jones (Sue), Wayne R. Jones (Lynn), and Letitia Cook (William); grandchildren, Bryce Edge, Austin Elliott, Anna Elliott, and Zachary Clinton Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. Graveside services will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The funeral home will be following CDC Guidelines for services for Mrs. Edge.
