Rosanna Edge
1950 - 2020
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Rosanna Edge, 69, entered into rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Mrs. Edge adored her family and her passion was taking care of them. She loved animals, going shopping, and talking to her friends and family on the phone. She is known for her extraordinary cooking, especially her pickles.
Mrs. Edge is preceded in death by her parents, William Jones Sr. and Annie Corinne Jones; and brother, John Rima Jones.
Survivors include her loving spouse, Thomas Edge; children Heather Elliott (Keith) and Nancy Edge; siblings, Bill Jones (Sue), Wayne R. Jones (Lynn), and Letitia Cook (William); grandchildren, Bryce Edge, Austin Elliott, Anna Elliott, and Zachary Clinton Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. Graveside services will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The funeral home will be following CDC Guidelines for services for Mrs. Edge.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
7068689637
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
