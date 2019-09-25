Home

Rose Bush Obituary
Rose Bush
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Rose Bush entered into rest on September 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, with the Reverend Clarence Moore officiating. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. Visitation is today (Thursday) at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, (706) 724-1885
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
