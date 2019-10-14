|
Rose Jordan
Augusta, GA—Rose M. Jordan, 91, entered into rest Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Morning Side Assisted Living.
Ms. Jordan was born in October of 1927 to Myrtis Broome Jordan and Joseph Talmadge Jordan of Appling, GA. She retired in 1988 after 30 years as Director of Staff Development and Training at Gracewood State School and Hospital. Ms. Jordan was a member of Cliffwood Presbyterian Church. She was an avid Braves and Bulldog fan.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Jessie Tankersley of Greenville, SC, Ann Powell of Evans, GA, and one brother, Joseph Talmadge Jordan, Jr. of Augusta, GA.
She was also predeceased by her extended family Arline Horne and her mother "Sassy", Earl Horne, Vera Miller, Norma Rowe, Robyn Purvis and Claude Miller. Ms. Jordan always referred to the Horne family as close as her own.
Ms. Jordan will be deeply missed by Joyce "Priss" Newman who was as close to her as a daughter, her husband, Ralph, and their daughter Debra Steele, her children Avery and Abbey and her dear friend and Neighbor, Bettye Cook.
Ms. Jordan received her nursing degree from Barrett School of Nursing and her Bachelors and Master's degree from the Medical College of Georgia. She co-authored a book with Robert Heckel, PhD. A nursing text "Psychology: The Nurse and The Patient", she was a assistant clinical professor at MCG and her knowledge, expertise, professional skills and loyal devotion to GSSH have touched the lives of many. Students at MCG, Augusta College, Augusta Tech, and Georgia Southern preparing for their careers in nursing, medical and related professional fields were influenced by Ms. Jordan's educational efforts.
She was an honorary foster grandparent, the recipient of a commendation from Dr. Ledbetter, Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources for her individual contributions to the quest for excellence in service to the citizens of Georgia. In 1988, she was honored with the MCG School of Nursing's first E. Louise Grant Outstanding Award in recognition of her attributions to clinical practice and administration.
Ms. Jordan has lived at Morning Side of Evans for the past 3 years and will be greatly missed by the many friends she made within those years. She enjoyed playing bingo and trivia with the residents and staff. They have taken exceptionally good care of her and loved her very much.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and Morningside Assisted Living. Also would like to thank Keyla Brown, Tonya Dent, and Shanquila Moore for their excellent care given to Ms. Jordan.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family and friends will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
