Rose M. Lee-Steele
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Rose M. Lee-Steele entered into rest on May 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Lonnie F. (Jacquelyn) Lee Jr., Lawrence Lee, Michele Lee (Pastor John) Harris, Dr. Robin Lee-Myricks (Anthony); brother, Augustus Caesar (Esther) Alexander Jr.; sisters, Donna Alexander Tucker, Carla Alexander (Maestro Derrick) James, Ella Harrison; three grandchildren, Mark Anthony (Stephanie) Lee, Dr. James Lamar (Marshid) Lee, Tanzanika Reeves; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/04/2020
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Rose M. Lee-Steele entered into rest on May 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Lonnie F. (Jacquelyn) Lee Jr., Lawrence Lee, Michele Lee (Pastor John) Harris, Dr. Robin Lee-Myricks (Anthony); brother, Augustus Caesar (Esther) Alexander Jr.; sisters, Donna Alexander Tucker, Carla Alexander (Maestro Derrick) James, Ella Harrison; three grandchildren, Mark Anthony (Stephanie) Lee, Dr. James Lamar (Marshid) Lee, Tanzanika Reeves; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/04/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.