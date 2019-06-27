|
|
Mrs. Rose Vickery Williams, 86, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, June 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Greens Cut United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 264, Waynesboro, GA 30830. You may sign the guest book and view the full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019