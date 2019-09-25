|
|
Mrs. Rosella Smith-Myers
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Rosella Smith Myers, widow of Rev. James L. Myers, of 641 Edrie Street passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loved ones.
She was past president of the Minister's Wives Alliance of Aiken; NICU nurse at MCG, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, a graduate of Martha Schofield High School, Class of 1951.
She leaves to cherish many memories: her daughter, Sandra (Lance) Heard, Martinez, GA; her son, Aubrey Myers, Sr., Aiken, SC; her brother, Ruther Smith, Aiken, SC; sisters, Ruth (Willie) Leaverette, Aiken, SC, Alberta (Ernest) Butler, Belvedere, SC, and Charity (Brady) Anderson, Hephzibah, GA; grandchildren, Kwaine Myers, Ronae Myers, Christopher Myers, Jayson Myers, Alexis Myers, Aubrey Myers, Jr., Albany Myers, Amari Myers; and three great grandchildren; other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Old Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Macedonia Rd, North Augusta, SC with Rev. Limuer Myers, Pastor. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken, SC. She will lie in state at the church at 10 AM. Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home Friday fror 5-7 PM. Viewing will be held at JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Friday from 3-8 PM.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019