Went to heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Augusta University Hospital.



Born in 1926 in Wilkes County, Georgia to Ralph A. Dudley and Sallie Lee Berry Dudley.



She attended schools in Wilkes County and moved to Thomson, Georgia, where her father began R.A. Dudley Nurseries and R.A. Dudley Landscape Company.



Roselle graduated from Thomson High School and moved to Atlanta to attend The Atlanta Business School.



After graduation and the end of World War II, she married Victor Ledelle Burt and they were married for 53 years.



Shortly after they married, they moved to Thomson for her husband to join in the nursery and landscaping business.



Roselle lived in Thomson until after her husband's death when she moved to Augusta where she lived until her death.



While in Thomson, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Stacy Turner Furniture Company, a family owned business.



Roselle chose as her life's work devotion to her family and they were the beneficiaries of her great love for them. She always chose to see the good in everyone and conveyed that to all she met.



She is survived by her son, David Curtis Burt (Beverly); her daughter, Vicky Burt Hawes (Robert/Bobby); grandchildren, Robyn Lee Hawes Ferrell (Tim), Joshua Chadwick Burt (Brittany), Krista Burt Purvis (Sammy); great-grandchildren, Morgan Riley Ferrell, Gretchen Victoria Ferrell, Harrison Walker Burt; sister, Margaret Dudley Smith; sister-in-laws, Mary Etna Bennett Dudley and Betty Burt Berry, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; grandson, Robert Jackson Walker Hawes; sisters, Sarah Dudley Huff, Dorothy Dudley Kitchens; brother, Howell Thomas (Pete) Dudley; and sister-in-law, Sybil Burt Vaughn.



Roselle was a member of Thomson First Methodist Church for forty years. After moving to Augusta, she joined St. John United Methodist Church where she has been a member for twenty years.



A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. John United Methodist Church, 736 Greene Street, Augusta, GA at 11:00 with visitation beginning at 10:00 in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Thomson, GA, at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens at 1:00.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Foundation of Wesley Woods in great appreciation for the care provided by St. John Towers, 724 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or to St. John United Methodist Church, 736 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.