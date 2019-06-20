|
|
Mrs. Rosemary Lotz Newton, 76, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Mrs. Newton was a native of Augusta, GA. Mrs. Newton loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Newton is preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Lotz and Mary Agnes Lotz; and her brother, John Lotz. Survivors include her spouse of 48 years, Ronald Newton; children, Ron Newton (Amy) and Dawn Sims (Jason); siblings, Harold Lotz (Debbie), Nancy Simpson (Robert) and Harriett Elliott; grandchildren, Morgan Newton, Grant Newton, John Robert Newton, Dawson Sims and Jacob Sims.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Bill Hilley officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019