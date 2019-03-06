|
|
Mrs. Rosetta Lanham Colbert, of Hampton Wills Drive, entered into rest March 1, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mealing Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Colbert, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Pierce Colbert, Sr.,; two sons Fernando (Janice) Colbert and Pierce (Gloria) Colbert, Jr.; a daughter, Somone (Elliott) Baskett; a brother, George (Effie) Lanham; three sisters, Ida Brown, Minnie Pearl McKie and Florence Mealing; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019