Mrs. Rosetta Williams Mason
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Rosetta Williams Mason, entered into rest September 21, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Mason, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Belinda (Dale) Cooper-Martin, Denise Mason and Natalie Mason; three sisters-in-law, Mattie Mae Williams, Addie Williams and Alice Williams; eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2020