Rosezinia Minter Culpepper
1926 - 2020
Thomson, GA—Funeral service for Retired Educator, Mrs. Rosezinia M. Culpepper, age 93, of 644 M.L. King Jr. Street NE, Thomson, GA will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Springfield Baptist Church Parking Area, Thomson, GA with the Pastor, Rev. F.D. Favors, Eulogist and Rev. Angela B. Lee, Presider. Interment: Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson, GA. Public viewing of the body will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home. The family is asking that everyone please assemble at the church at 9:45 a.m. for the service.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Rosezinia Culpepper Memorial Scholarship Fund For the Youth at P.O. Box 276, Thomson, GA 30824-0276.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/17/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church Parking Area
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
