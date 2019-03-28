|
Ms. Roslyn Roshell Perkins entered into rest on March 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Green Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1692 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, Ga with the Reverend Paul Bush presiding. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Rd. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home The family will assemble at 2302 Ramblewood Drive at 1:50 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019