Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
Resources
More Obituaries for Roslyn Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roslyn Roshell Perkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roslyn Roshell Perkins Obituary
Ms. Roslyn Roshell Perkins entered into rest on March 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Green Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1692 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, Ga with the Reverend Paul Bush presiding. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Rd. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home The family will assemble at 2302 Ramblewood Drive at 1:50 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now