|
|
Roy Buchanan
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Saturday, September 21, 2019, Mr. Roy Sidney Buchanan, 86, husband of the late Lillie Spires Buchanan.
Roy was born in Greensboro, NC and joined the United States Army at the age of 19. Upon his return he began a career with Borden Dairy that lasted over 40 years. He was a member of First Southern Methodist Church. Roy enjoyed golfing and his independent lifestyle.
Family members include his daughter: Darlene B. Deas (Ronald); grandsons: Kevin and Jason Deas; great grandchildren: Patricia Burke and Bentley Deas; and close friend: Evelyn Petrea; sisters: Sara Combs and Sylvia Miller (Ronnie); brother-in-law: Mitchell Godwin. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter: Margaret Ann Buchanan; son: Roy Sidney Buchanan, Jr.; and sisters: Elsie Templeton, Margaret Rickerson and Karen Godwin.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Southern Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Methodist Church, 927 Johns Rd., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019