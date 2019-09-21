The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First Southern Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Buchanan


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Buchanan Obituary
Roy Buchanan
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Saturday, September 21, 2019, Mr. Roy Sidney Buchanan, 86, husband of the late Lillie Spires Buchanan.
Roy was born in Greensboro, NC and joined the United States Army at the age of 19. Upon his return he began a career with Borden Dairy that lasted over 40 years. He was a member of First Southern Methodist Church. Roy enjoyed golfing and his independent lifestyle.
Family members include his daughter: Darlene B. Deas (Ronald); grandsons: Kevin and Jason Deas; great grandchildren: Patricia Burke and Bentley Deas; and close friend: Evelyn Petrea; sisters: Sara Combs and Sylvia Miller (Ronnie); brother-in-law: Mitchell Godwin. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter: Margaret Ann Buchanan; son: Roy Sidney Buchanan, Jr.; and sisters: Elsie Templeton, Margaret Rickerson and Karen Godwin.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Southern Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Methodist Church, 927 Johns Rd., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now