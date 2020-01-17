Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Silas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy David Silas


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy David Silas Obituary
Roy David Silas
Washington, Georgia—Mr. Roy "David" Silas, 65 of Lincolnton Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Mr. Silas, son of the late Roy and Geneva Kitchens Silas, was born in Key West, Fl. on October 7, 1954. He had proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the dental lab at Ft. Gordon. He loved spending time with his son and grandchildren and wildlife. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A & Geneva Silas, and sister Brenda Robertson.
He is survived by his son, Adam Silas and wife, Ashley Silas; grandchildren, Connor, Colten and Hank Silas; his siblings, Allen Silas and wife, Vivian of Evans; Glenda Pennington of N. Augusta; Patti Strength and husband, Ronnie of Wrens & Robbie Silas and wife, Rene of Hephzibah and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to a local animal shelter, wildlife conservation or a local veterans association.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roy David Silas.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/19/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -