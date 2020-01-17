|
Roy David Silas
Washington, Georgia—Mr. Roy "David" Silas, 65 of Lincolnton Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Mr. Silas, son of the late Roy and Geneva Kitchens Silas, was born in Key West, Fl. on October 7, 1954. He had proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the dental lab at Ft. Gordon. He loved spending time with his son and grandchildren and wildlife. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A & Geneva Silas, and sister Brenda Robertson.
He is survived by his son, Adam Silas and wife, Ashley Silas; grandchildren, Connor, Colten and Hank Silas; his siblings, Allen Silas and wife, Vivian of Evans; Glenda Pennington of N. Augusta; Patti Strength and husband, Ronnie of Wrens & Robbie Silas and wife, Rene of Hephzibah and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to a local animal shelter, wildlife conservation or a local veterans association.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roy David Silas.
