Roy Douglas Morris
Blythe, GA—Roy Douglas Morris, 74, entered into the presence of the Lord on April 18, 2020, at his home in Blythe, Georgia.
Roy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Linda Drake Morris of Blythe, Georgia; his daughters Catherine (Timothy) Parrish of Ludowici, Georgia and Rhonda (Chris) Wallace of Thomson, Georgia; son Ronnie (Jessie) Morris of Blythe, Georgia; brother, Barney (Sue) Morris of Grovetown, Georgia; sisters, Cheryl Drake of Hephzibah, Georgia, Marcia (Mike) Mashburn of Augusta, Georgia, and Sandra (Robert) Tilton of Kennesaw, Georgia. He is left to be cherished in memory by ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Morris and Martha Louise Dickey Morris; brother, Wayne Thomas Morris, all of Augusta, Georgia.
Roy was born on October 4, 1945 in Augusta, Georgia. He and Linda met during childhood while in the third grade. They were later married in 1964. Roy was retired from Glaxo SmithKline as a production line mechanic and also worked as a machinist and millwright.
Roy was well known and loved for his unusual sense of humor and quick wit. Those who had the privilege of knowing him found themselves entertained frequently by any one of his many stories. Roy had a love for old classic cars and was an avid Nascar fan. He dearly loved his family and taught by example the values of love, commitment, and a sense of humor. He was a Christian and an active member of Miracle Baptist Church in Hephzibah, Georgia.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park and available for viewing via livestream on Facebook live at Arlington Burial & Cremation on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11:00 am. Rev. Timothy Parrish and Mr. Christopher Wallace will officiate. There will be no visitation at this time. All are welcome to celebrate Roy's life at a ceremony that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Roy's memory to Miracle Baptist Church at 1308 Hephzibah-McBean Road, Hephzibah, Georgia, 30815. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, support, and understanding during this time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020