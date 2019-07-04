|
|
Roy Erving Hair, Sr., 84, husband of Myra Jean Hair, entered into rest on July 2, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Hair was born in Augusta to the late Andrew and Lillian Hair. He loved his family, Georgia Bulldogs, his dog, Bella, his Ford pickup "Ole Blue", and gardening. He was a loving husband, daddy and papa.
He is survived by his wife, Myra J. Hair; two daughters, Loretta Hair Fillman (Eddie) and Kim Tribble (Tim); brother, Andy Hair (Jewel); sisters, Thelma James and Dean Shaw; grandchildren, Alex Oliver (Andrew) and Colton Tribble; great-grandchildren, Lucas Oliver and Lilly Oliver; and his buddy, Jerry Powell.
He was preceded in death by his son, Roy Erving Hair, Jr. and two sisters, Emily Reeves and Libby Stewart.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019