Roy Hargrove
Harlem, Georgia—Mr. Roy Atlas Hargrove, 78, entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, Mr. Roy was a born in Montgomery Alabama on January 18, 1942, but has lived in Harlem for many years.
He is survived by daughter Reva Hargrove Crandall, son-in-law Kelly K. Crandall and grandson Carson Wyatt Crandall
Mr. Roy served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching his hummingbirds.
He was able to share 2 amazing trips with his daughter, son-in-law and grandson to Alaska
He was the proud owner of Harlem Pizza and Harlem Party Package. Mr. Roy was known to spread happy spirits in and around Harlem for more than 30 years. If you visited his store you could always count on a good story or join him in watching a good ole western.
The family would like to say thank you to Dawn Westerman for her dedicated help to Mr. Roy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020
