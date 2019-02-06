|
|
Roy Joe Flanders 75, beloved husband of Sandra Lynn Morris Flanders, entered into rest on Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 1PM Friday February 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bucky Halford. The body will lie in state from 12Noon until service time. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Flanders was a long-term resident of Burke County, he was the son of the late Roy Jordan Flanders and Lurene Hall Flanders. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, he loved his Lord and church family. A Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army a retired electrician and member of the I.B.E.W. 1579 electrical Union. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sandra M. Flanders; son Robert Joseph (Elizabeth) Flanders; three grandchildren Sara Emily, Ryan Jacob and Samuel Flanders; two brothers Jack (Jane) Flanders and Ted (Rosalyn) Flanders. The family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Home Health Care Service for the wonderful home health care. We would like to also thank Doctors and Nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center for their care given. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday evening at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019