Roy Martin
Cumming, GA—Roy Martin, 55, of Cumming passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Roy was a kind, gentle man. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother. Roy was a mechanic by trade.
Survivors include his children, Eva Noles, Kip Smith, Brett Smith; mother, Doris Lewis; brothers, John Martin, Michael Vaughn Martin, Jonathan Smith; sister, Charlene Davis; and 6 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 11, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
