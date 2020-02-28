The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Roy Ottinger


1925 - 2020
Roy Ottinger Obituary
Roy Ottinger
Augusta, GA—Roy A. Ottinger, age 94, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Harriet Ottinger; five children: Ann (Jack) Levine, Alan (Lynette) Ottinger, Mary Ottinger, Roy Ottinger II, Amy (Jeff) Klare. He is pre-deceased by his parents; sister: Laura Steen; son: Eric Ottinger: and two grandchildren: Laura Ottinger and Dominic Ottinger. He was survived by his son, Paul Ottinger, who passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 .
Roy grew up in Valley City, North Dakota and attended Valley City State College before enlisting in the Army. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the 63rd Infantry earning Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He returned home, graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic as class valedictorian. He joined his father in Chiropractic practice in Valley City before moving to Jamestown, ND to practice until his retirement. Toy was an Eagle Scout and Scout Leader. Active in the North Dakota Chiropractic Association as Secretary and President. He was a Diplomate of American Board of Chiropractic Roentgenology. He sang tenor with the Jamestown Choral Aires, and in the Methodist Church choir. He enjoyed playing golf and was director then president of Jamestown County Club.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Dr. Jody Alderman officiating. He will be interred in the family plot at Hillside Cemetery in Valley City, ND at a later date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 2/29/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
