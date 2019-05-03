Mr. Roy Parrish, age 78, beloved husband of 52 years to Shirley Henson Parrish, entered into rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. Mr. Parrish was born in Augusta to the late Chesley H. and Edna Marie Ross Parrish. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed.



He had served in the Army and worked for and later retired from Ryder Trucking.



Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the chapel of Thomas L. King with Reverend David H. McKinley officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Parrish was also preceded in death by a brother, James Hammond Parrish.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Parrish is also survived by 3 daughters, Angela Spindler (Robert) of Grovetown, GA, Tracey Marshall (John) of Grovetown, GA, and Belinda Moyer of Arkansas; a son Michael Moyer, Jr (Tammy) of Hephzibah, GA; 3 brothers, Chesley R. Parrish of Martinez, GA, William L. Parrish of Waynesboro, GA, and Hugh L. Parrish (Beth) of Grovetown, GA; 2 sisters, Martha Heard of Evans, GA and Lynda Parrish of North Augusta, SC; 12 grandchildren, Brandon, Casey, Justin, Brittany, Christopher, Tiffany, Michael, Corey, William, Brianna, Joseph, and Joshua; and 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends tonight from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas L. King Funeral Home.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019