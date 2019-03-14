|
|
Mr. Ruben E. Johnson Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Darryl Hammond officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are his mother, Carol (Antonio Sr.) Santos; sons, Ruben E. Johnson, III, Jacob Johnson; fiance, Tiffany Holmes; stepsons, Montrez Holmes, Roquez Holmes; brothers, Jonathan Johnson, Ricarlos Butler; stepbrother, Antonio Santos Jr.; aunt, Dorothy Brown; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019