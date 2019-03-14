Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Ruben Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben E. Johnson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruben E. Johnson Jr. Obituary
Mr. Ruben E. Johnson Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Darryl Hammond officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are his mother, Carol (Antonio Sr.) Santos; sons, Ruben E. Johnson, III, Jacob Johnson; fiance, Tiffany Holmes; stepsons, Montrez Holmes, Roquez Holmes; brothers, Jonathan Johnson, Ricarlos Butler; stepbrother, Antonio Santos Jr.; aunt, Dorothy Brown; and a host of other relatives.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now