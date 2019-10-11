|
Ruben Thomas Walker
Madison, GA—Mr. Ruben Thomas Walker, husband to Hazel Aaron Walker, entered into rest Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019, at Morgan County Church of Christ, 3541 Seven Islands Road, Madison, Ga., with Bro. Milton Sampson. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 13th, from 4 to 6 pm, at Bernard's Funeral Home, 1086 Ward Road, Madison, GA. (706) 438-3210.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard, (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019