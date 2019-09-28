Home

Mr. Ruben W. Frazier
Girard, GA—Funeral services for Mr. Ruben W. Frazier age 79 of 243 Cypress Pond Road Girard, Ga., who died Saturday, September 28th, 2019 will be held on Monday, September 30th ,2019 at 11:00 AM at the Burke Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 842 Liberty Street Waynesboro, Georgia with the Reverends Thomas Tidwell and Dale Heath officiating. Burial will be at the Bethany United Methodist Church cemetery following the service. Mr. Frazier was a native and lifelong resident of Burke County, a farmer, and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.. He served in the US Army for 2 years and worked for a time with Southern States and Helena Chemicals. Survivors include 4 sisters, Shelby Carlson, Gerber, California, Melba Kicklighter, Millen, Ga., Susie Barefield, Waynesboro, Ga. and Louise McClain, Alexander, Ga. Pallbearers will be Chad Flakes, Evan Mobley, Al McClain III, Shawn Barefield, Cameron Barefield, Steve Elliot, Jason Kicklighter, and Collin LeBlanc. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at Burke Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, September 30th, 2019. Burke Memorial Funeral Home is honored to handle the funeral services for Mr. Ruben W. Frazier and his family.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 29, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
